LOOK: 'Don't trade Porzingis' billboard displayed near Madison Square Garden
Someone in New York clearly doesn't want the Knicks to trade their prized unicorn
The Knicks have reportedly been shopping forward Kristaps Porzingis, who was previously thought to be untouchable and a vital part of the future of the franchise.
The idea of trading Porzingis seems a bit radical, but Knicks president Phil Jackson has said that no matter how much they love the Latvian 7-footer, the front office has to do what's best for the team.
According to a billboard outside Madison Square Garden, however, the people of New York don't necessarily agree.
From the New York Daily News:
On the corner of 33rd and 7th, a large digital billboard with the words "Don't Trade Porzingis" loomed directly over Madison Square Garden Thursday night.
"We are not affiliated with Porzingis. We just want him to stay," the message concludes in smaller letters.
The ad is branded with the logo of Cycle, a culture website.
The Knicks' asking price for Porzingis was reportedly extremely high, so there's a chance that Jackson was indeed just testing the waters without any real intent to make a deal. With the draft behind us and free agency beginning on July 1, it will be interesting to see how the Knicks proceed with their prized big man.
