LOOK: Dwight Howard traded while holding Twitter Q&A about NBA trade rumors
We can't imagine Howard expected to be traded in the middle of a Q&A session on Twitter
NBA players will occasionally jump on Twitter to answer fans' questions about various subjects. With the NBA Draft approaching and trade rumors heating up, Dwight Howard decided to host a Q&A in which he addressed some of the proposed trades.
He probably didn't think that one of the trades he'd be asked about would involve ... Dwight Howard.
Just five minutes after Howard started fielding questions on Twitter, reports surfaced that he had been traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Charlotte Hornets. Check out the timestamps:
8:55 p.m.:
9 p.m.:
Spears later corrected "Bobcats" to "Hornets," and details surfaced that Howard had been traded along with the 31st pick in Thursday's NBA Draft for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick. Fans, of course, had a field day with this info and bombarded Howard with comments about the trade.
Howard only answered one trade question (about Paul George, not himself) before ending in the Q&A, so it's safe to assume he wasn't informed that he was going to be traded before the report broke. It's just another reminder that in the social media age, sometimes the fans get the news at the same time as the players involved.
-
K.D. takes out ad thanks Dubs fans
The Warriors All-Star is eternally grateful for his first NBA championship
-
Jackson, Brown could be special for C's
The forward from Kansas could make Boston even more versatile if selected No. 3 in Thursday's...
-
How to watch the NBA Draft
Both rounds of the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday
-
Ice Cube says Billups will take Cavs job
Despite Cube's certainty, there have been no reports that Billups has been offered or accepted...
-
Why so much chaos going into NBA Draft?
Normally, this zany behavior is reserved for free agency or perhaps the trade deadline
-
Thomas, Griffin follow each other
The Griffin-to-Boston talk got a huge boost from social media on Wednesday
Add a Comment