LOOK: Even in retirement, the Spurs jab Matt Bonner's clothing decisions

In a 'fitting' tribute, the sharpshooting forward's former teammates retire his flannel shirt

Unlike Tim Duncan, Matt Bonner retired from the San Antonio Spurs without much fanfare. There was no emotional ceremony for Bonner. Instead, Bonner took care of it through a retirement video, hilariously making fun of himself.

Wanting to rectify this, Manu Ginobili and the Spurs held a small retirement ceremony for Bonner on Thursday. Instead of his Bonner's jersey, they retired one of his familiar flannel shirts:

Strangely enough though, it appears Bonner did not attend the ceremony and was curious about where they came up with the shirt:

Even if that really was not Bonner's shirt, Ginobili and the Spurs gave the Red Mamba the perfect sendoff.

