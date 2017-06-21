LOOK: Hawks and Hornets made fake twitter trades before making a real trade

The Hawks and Hornets social media accounts saw all the NBA rumors flying on Tuesday and decided to have some fun with it. Atlanta's twitter handle, always one of the most entertaining accounts among the NBA circles, mentioned how they were being told to trade for everybody. The Hornets, of course, were being told the same thing as fans love the idea of trading for stars.

According to our mentions, we should trade for everybody. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 20, 2017

bruh. same. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 20, 2017

So the two accounts decided to have some fun with the rumors and make some fake trades involving their tweets. This was all in good fun and nobody expected anything more to happen as neither team had been involved in rumors.

Grades are in for today's trade with the @hornets!



See them all: https://t.co/8S7v1DaT1d pic.twitter.com/Kguugm7adm — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 21, 2017

Then, because the universe loves irony, the two teams made an actual trade later that same evening. The Hawks traded Dwight Howard to the Hornets, which had to raise the question: Did their social media banter spark an actual trade between both teams and eventually lead to the Howard move? Well, they aren't saying they didn't do it.

Are we #NBATwitter masterminds, or is this all just a mere coincidence? 🤔 The world will never know. https://t.co/J1foFnNMSz — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 21, 2017

This just goes to show that even joking about trades might be dangerous right now. Rumors are flying everywhere. And even when they're not flying, something might be getting worked out behind the scenes. Be wary team accounts, you may be the next team to spark a trade on accident.