LOOK: Hawks and Hornets made fake twitter trades before making a real trade
The Hawks and Hornets accidentally made a trade happen
The Hawks and Hornets social media accounts saw all the NBA rumors flying on Tuesday and decided to have some fun with it. Atlanta's twitter handle, always one of the most entertaining accounts among the NBA circles, mentioned how they were being told to trade for everybody. The Hornets, of course, were being told the same thing as fans love the idea of trading for stars.
So the two accounts decided to have some fun with the rumors and make some fake trades involving their tweets. This was all in good fun and nobody expected anything more to happen as neither team had been involved in rumors.
Then, because the universe loves irony, the two teams made an actual trade later that same evening. The Hawks traded Dwight Howard to the Hornets, which had to raise the question: Did their social media banter spark an actual trade between both teams and eventually lead to the Howard move? Well, they aren't saying they didn't do it.
This just goes to show that even joking about trades might be dangerous right now. Rumors are flying everywhere. And even when they're not flying, something might be getting worked out behind the scenes. Be wary team accounts, you may be the next team to spark a trade on accident.
