LOOK: Heat's Dion Waiters shows off body transformation since arrival in Miami

When Dion Waiters accepted a one-year, $2.9 million deal with the Miami Heat last offseason, it created quite a stir. While other free agents were earning big money in free agency, like Timofey Mozgov's $64 million deal or Tyler Johnson's $50 million deal , Waiters took a low-ball offer far below what many thought was his market value. It was a bet-on-yourself type move that involved some risk, but as we saw last season, it was mostly rewarding -- especially for Miami.

Waiters enjoyed a breakout season with the Heat, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game and establishing himself as one of the most consistent, steady-handed backcourt players for a Miami team that nearly made the playoffs after a putrid 11-30 start to the season.

That renaissance might've been in part because of his body transformation, which he showed off on Wednesday.

I've been to Oklahoma City, and I can personally vouch for the strong cuisine game in the big city. He wasn't fat by any means, but a little extra sodium on the city diet doesn't do your body well. But let's be real, Miami has more options and a better nightlife, presumably. So for him to clean his body up like this and become such a big impact player is pretty impressive, and shows he's taking his one-year deal seriously enough to try and earn a bigger contract this offseason.

The interesting thing for Waiters will be how much interest he gets from other teams -- and how much money Miami will be willing to part with to keep him. His new body is proof that he's not only transformed his eating habits and how he treats it, but also how he's transformed his game on the floor to become an impact player. Both factors could play a big part in why he could be worth big money in free agency.