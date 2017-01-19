LOOK: Here's how you can download, play 'NBA Jam' with today's rosters

Just in time for the new year, "NBA Jam 2K17" is here

Apparently video game emulators and roms are still a thing, which is great because Hogswithablog.com's Ethan Miller has created a game that you will spend hours playing.

Revamping the iconic video game classic "NBA Jam," Miller created "NBA Jam 2K17," which has current day rosters and teams. The game also has NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller, and secret characters like the late great Harambe and Hillary Clinton. the video below will show you how to play.

You need to download a SNES emulator to play the game, which is free. Once you have that, you can go to Miller's site and download the game. But since you are not a cheapskate, give a donation to Miller, who is running the Boston Marathon to raise funds for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

