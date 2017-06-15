LOOK: If you like BMWs and Air Jordans, this is definitely the car for you

If you've seen "Glengarry Glen Ross" then you know your ABBs: Always. Be. Branding. That's something that Michael Jordan, NBA legend, Charlotte Hornets owner and iconic sneaker pitchman, knows all too well. Hence, this custom BMW M3 with the classic Jordan 1 Chicago look, complete with swooshes and a sole. 400 ML, a graffiti group, and iAcro, a car detailing modifying team, teamed up to bring the Air Jordan brand off the sidewalk and onto the road.

400 ML have worked with the Jordan brand before. The Beijing-based graffiti store created Chinese New Year Jordans earlier in the year, and they certainly left their mark on the BMW. It's plastered with the Jumpman and Nike logos, and the dripping look like they like to incorporate in their work.

Here's a look at the car itself:

The Air Jordan 1 BMW will make its debut at the Palace Square in Beijing this week.