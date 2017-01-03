LOOK: JaVale McGee reveals his absurdly awesome new hairstyle for 2017

In his eight-plus seasons in the NBA, JaVale McGee has made more headlines for his bizarre behavior than his actual performance.

The constant target of blooper shows like "Shaqtin' A Fool," McGee does things on the court that just make you scratch your head in disbelief.

The 7-foot center has actually been pretty respectable on the court in his first season with the Warriors so far, and he has also drawn attention for his pretty incredible rat tail.

But the braided rat tail is sooooo 2016.

Luckily for all of us, McGee took to Instagram to unveil his fresh hairstyle for the new year.

Accompanying the photo is McGee's text, "New year new me! I'm wearing my hair like this for 2017! Y'all rock with it? Tag someone who would rock this hairstyle!"

Believe it or not, there are actually quite a few tags in the comments section.

This haircut seriously defies description. In the post McGee writes #rattail, but this is probably closer to a #beavertail (not to be confused with the Canadian pastries made of fried dough, which bears the same name and, I can only assume, taste much better).

Hopefully this isn't a joke and McGee actually rocks this hairstyle on the court -- our fist chance to see it will be on Wednesday, when the Warriors host the Blazers.

As if we needed another reason to watch the Warriors.

Wink of the CBS eye to Larry Brown Sports