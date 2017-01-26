LOOK: 'Jeopardy!' champion contestant trolls Warriors' blown 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

'Jeopardy!' champion Loren Lee is a jokester

The Golden State Warriors destroyed the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last meeting on Jan. 17 but that doesn't mean people have forgotten about their historic and epic 3-1 collapse in the NBA Finals last season. The internet memes and Twitter jokes might never stop, especially since now a champion on the game show "Jeopardy!" has brought the 3-1 jokes to yet another prime-time audience.

While making his Final Jeopardy! wagers this week, Loren Lee Chen subtly and slyly referenced the Warriors' blown 3-1 lead. He first bet $301 on Tuesday and then followed that up Wednesday by betting $739.

Chen was coy on Twitter about the reasoning behind his odd bets, but he told ESPN's Jovan Buda that his wagers were indeed jokes about the Warriors' NBA Finals collapse:

"Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on 'Basketball Twitter' to constantly interject with: 'Don't let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'" Chen told ESPN. "Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale.

"My $301 bet on Tuesday didn't get noticed by too many people," Chen added. "But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it's been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run."

Chen might think the joke is a bit stale and it very well might be. But you have to hand it to him for incorporating it in a new and unique way.

