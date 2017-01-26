LOOK: 'Jeopardy!' champion contestant trolls Warriors' blown 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors destroyed the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last meeting on Jan. 17 but that doesn't mean people have forgotten about their historic and epic 3-1 collapse in the NBA Finals last season. The internet memes and Twitter jokes might never stop, especially since now a champion on the game show "Jeopardy!" has brought the 3-1 jokes to yet another prime-time audience.

While making his Final Jeopardy! wagers this week, Loren Lee Chen subtly and slyly referenced the Warriors' blown 3-1 lead. He first bet $301 on Tuesday and then followed that up Wednesday by betting $739.

Chen was coy on Twitter about the reasoning behind his odd bets, but he told ESPN's Jovan Buda that his wagers were indeed jokes about the Warriors' NBA Finals collapse:

"Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on 'Basketball Twitter' to constantly interject with: 'Don't let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'" Chen told ESPN. "Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale. "My $301 bet on Tuesday didn't get noticed by too many people," Chen added. "But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it's been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run."

Chen might think the joke is a bit stale and it very well might be. But you have to hand it to him for incorporating it in a new and unique way.