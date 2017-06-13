LOOK: 'Jeopardy!' trolls Durant's decision to join Warriors with savage clue

With the way the Warriors have played this season, many NBA fans are questioning the fairness of the league. What tilted the balance so dramatically was Kevin Durant's decision to join the Warriors just months after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to within one game of eliminating Golden State in the Western Conference Finals.

There was a popular sentiment that Durant should have stayed with the Thunder and tried to beat the Warriors rather than joining them. The folks making the clues on "Jeopardy!" apparently agreed with that line of thinking.

Jeopardy pulling no punches tonight pic.twitter.com/bKEGg3ma5g — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 13, 2017

"He didn't beat 'em ... he joined 'em." Straight savage, Trebek. Hey, at least Tucker got the right answer.

No matter what "Jeopardy!" or anyone else thinks, it's clear that Durant's happy with his decision. The Warriors are one win away from winning the NBA title, which is worth getting some shade from popular TV game shows every once in a while.