LOOK: 'Jeopardy!' trolls Durant's decision to join Warriors with savage clue
The TV game show showed no mercy
With the way the Warriors have played this season, many NBA fans are questioning the fairness of the league. What tilted the balance so dramatically was Kevin Durant's decision to join the Warriors just months after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to within one game of eliminating Golden State in the Western Conference Finals.
There was a popular sentiment that Durant should have stayed with the Thunder and tried to beat the Warriors rather than joining them. The folks making the clues on "Jeopardy!" apparently agreed with that line of thinking.
"He didn't beat 'em ... he joined 'em." Straight savage, Trebek. Hey, at least Tucker got the right answer.
No matter what "Jeopardy!" or anyone else thinks, it's clear that Durant's happy with his decision. The Warriors are one win away from winning the NBA title, which is worth getting some shade from popular TV game shows every once in a while.
-
Warriors GM: 'No doubt' Kerr will return
Kerr has been dealing with health issues for the past two seasons
-
James faces his basketball mortality
The Warriors present an existential challenge to the reign of King James
-
These unlikely Warriors might get rings
The Warriors have a few players that you might have forgotten are going to win a ring
-
Draymond Green gets sweet redemption
In Game 5 of last year's Finals, Green wasn't there; in Game 5 of this year's Finals, he w...
-
Cavs owner to meet with GM Griffin
Griffin's contract expires at the end of June
-
Draymond texted Durant after Game 7 loss
Green started the recruiting process right away