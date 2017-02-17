LOOK: Jeremy Lin's newest hairstyle was actually inspired by a cartoon character

That's certainly something new

More than anyone else in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin loves to do crazy stuff to his hair. His latest “secret project,” as he called it, was apparently inspired by Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. I’m not sure I’d believe it if I hadn’t seen his Instagram photo myself:

Secret Project lollll. Didnt think itd be possible to do this ha #afrolife #jimmyneutron

A post shared by Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) on

What a timely reference! Anyway, good to see that Lin is finding ways to keep himself entertained while sidelined. The Nets guard has missed all but 12 games this season, and I have no idea if he’d be able to play basketball with that hairstyle. 

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

