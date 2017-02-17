LOOK: Jeremy Lin's newest hairstyle was actually inspired by a cartoon character

More than anyone else in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin loves to do crazy stuff to his hair. His latest “secret project,” as he called it, was apparently inspired by Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. I’m not sure I’d believe it if I hadn’t seen his Instagram photo myself:

Secret Project lollll. Didnt think itd be possible to do this ha #afrolife #jimmyneutron A post shared by Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

What a timely reference! Anyway, good to see that Lin is finding ways to keep himself entertained while sidelined. The Nets guard has missed all but 12 games this season, and I have no idea if he’d be able to play basketball with that hairstyle.