LOOK: Jeremy Lin's newest hairstyle was actually inspired by a cartoon character
That's certainly something new
More than anyone else in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin loves to do crazy stuff to his hair. His latest “secret project,” as he called it, was apparently inspired by Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. I’m not sure I’d believe it if I hadn’t seen his Instagram photo myself:
What a timely reference! Anyway, good to see that Lin is finding ways to keep himself entertained while sidelined. The Nets guard has missed all but 12 games this season, and I have no idea if he’d be able to play basketball with that hairstyle.
