LOOK: Joel Embiid pounces on Porzingis vs. Jackson by extending invite to join 76ers

Embiid is ready to thrust Porzingis into The Process.

After a drama-filled evening in which New York Knicks President Phil Jackson expressed his displeasure with Kristaps Porzingis for skipping his exit interview and openly admitting the 7-foot-3 rising star is on the trading block for the right price, Joel Embiid would like a word.

Actually, Embiid would like a tweet, please.

Now, Porzingis isn't exactly "welcome" as Embiid noted—he's still under his rookie contract with the Knicks after all. But he certainly would be a welcome addition to an up-and-coming 76ers team that has oodles of talent with the No. 1 overall pick in hand.

Maybe adding the No. 1 pick, presumably Markelle Fultz, will complete The Process on Thursday night. But by the looks of it, Embiid's not giving up on it anytime soon.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories