LOOK: Joel Embiid pounces on Porzingis vs. Jackson by extending invite to join 76ers

After a drama-filled evening in which New York Knicks President Phil Jackson expressed his displeasure with Kristaps Porzingis for skipping his exit interview and openly admitting the 7-foot-3 rising star is on the trading block for the right price, Joel Embiid would like a word.

Actually, Embiid would like a tweet, please.

We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly... you're welcome to join — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Now, Porzingis isn't exactly "welcome" as Embiid noted—he's still under his rookie contract with the Knicks after all. But he certainly would be a welcome addition to an up-and-coming 76ers team that has oodles of talent with the No. 1 overall pick in hand.

Maybe adding the No. 1 pick, presumably Markelle Fultz, will complete The Process on Thursday night. But by the looks of it, Embiid's not giving up on it anytime soon.