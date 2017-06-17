LOOK: Joel Embiid tweets photo of Sixers locker with Markelle Fultz's name on it
The king of NBA social media is at it again
Well, it's safe to say that Sixers big man Joel Embiid is in favor of bringing Markelle Fultz onto the team.
Amid rumors that the 76ers are trying to acquire the No. 1 pick in next week's NBA Draft from the Celtics in order to select Fultz, Embiid -- no stranger to social media -- decided to tweet his excitement about the prospect. He posted a selfie with teammate Dario Saric in front of what appears to be a Sixers locker with Fultz's name on it, along with the caption "Trust The Process."
Fultz is reportedly set to work out with the Sixers on Saturday, so the team likely set him up with a locker for the day. Either that or Embiid Photoshopped the whole thing just four our entertainment.
Either way, Embiid remains the king of NBA social media.
