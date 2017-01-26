LOOK: Kings troll LeBron James, Cavaliers on Twitter after stealing road victory
The Kings handed the Cavs an 'L' and then just kept handing them out
The Kings toppled the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 116-112 in overtime. To add insult to injury, the Kings' official Twitter account trolled the ever-loving git out of the city of Cleveland and their fans after the game:
This one's for the Land... pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017
CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/xPu89PnTQQ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017
That's a Social Media Flagrant One. Two shots and the ball. If the Kings issue another unnecessary and excessive foul, they'll be ejected from the game.
But it was pretty funny.
