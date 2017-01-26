LOOK: Kings troll LeBron James, Cavaliers on Twitter after stealing road victory

The Kings handed the Cavs an 'L' and then just kept handing them out

The Kings toppled the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 116-112 in overtime. To add insult to injury, the Kings' official Twitter account trolled the ever-loving git out of the city of Cleveland and their fans after the game:

That's a Social Media Flagrant One. Two shots and the ball. If the Kings issue another unnecessary and excessive foul, they'll be ejected from the game.

But it was pretty funny.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

