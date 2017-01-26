LOOK: Kings troll LeBron James, Cavaliers on Twitter after stealing road victory

The Kings toppled the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 116-112 in overtime. To add insult to injury, the Kings' official Twitter account trolled the ever-loving git out of the city of Cleveland and their fans after the game:

This one's for the Land... pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/xPu89PnTQQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

That's a Social Media Flagrant One. Two shots and the ball. If the Kings issue another unnecessary and excessive foul, they'll be ejected from the game.

But it was pretty funny.