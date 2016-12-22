LOOK: Kobe Bryant shares photo of his newborn daughter
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's new daughter is named Bianka
Back in July, Kobe Bryant enthusiastically announced that his wife was pregnant with their third "Baby Mamba." He didn't share when his wife was due but on Wednesday, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a picture of his newborn daughter Bianka on social media:
Vanessa and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing#SweetBaby#AnotherAngel ❤ pic.twitter.com/TWuuwZSpkX— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 22, 2016
Bryant's hashtags for his picture are quite adorable and he already sounds like a proud father.
