LOOK: Kobe Bryant shares photo of his newborn daughter

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's new daughter is named Bianka

Back in July, Kobe Bryant enthusiastically announced that his wife was pregnant with their third "Baby Mamba." He didn't share when his wife was due but on Wednesday, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a picture of his newborn daughter Bianka on social media:

Bryant's hashtags for his picture are quite adorable and he already sounds like a proud father.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

