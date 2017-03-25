LOOK: Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with statue outside Staples Center

Los Angeles finally gets to look at something bigger than Shaq.

The Lakers unveiled a nine-foot, 1,200-pound bronze statue of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal outside of Staples Center in a ceremony on Friday. A plethora of Shaq’s former teammates and coaches, including legends Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, were in attendance.

Magic Johnson elected not to attend so that he could scout players in Friday’s Sweet 16 game between Kentucky and UCLA, but a video of Magic’s well-wishes and congratulations was played during the ceremony.

The video was followed by a speech by Abdul-Jabbar, who unloaded a series of jokes before getting into his more serious sentiments about Shaq’s impact on the city, and on basketball in general.

Kareem: "Some people thought the odds of Kobe Bryant showing up today were the same as Shaq sinking a free throw" pic.twitter.com/JFsqQkSgvG — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 24, 2017

West spoke next about acquiring O’Neal and his character:

Jerry West on @SHAQ: "Behind the scenes, this is one of the most giving people I have ever seen in my life." #TheBigStatue — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 24, 2017

Next up was Kobe, who kept it short and sweet, but gave a funny story about how Shaq once got revenge on David Robinson.

After Kobe, Shaq’s six children took the stage and three of them -- Taahira, Amir’ah and Myles -- spoke. Then it was time to unveil the statue, followed by an acceptance speech by O’Neal himself.

Shaq’s statue will hang 10 feet above the ground in Star Plaza, alongside the statues of other Los Angeles sports greats like Abdul-Jabbar, longtime Lakers announcer Chick Hearn, Magic and West.

Here are some more sights from the event:

The plaque that will be unveiled next to Shaq's statue outside Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/2ZlGOBrapj — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 24, 2017

Shaqtown is a street fair outside of Staples Center today complete with Shaq-themed games. pic.twitter.com/7H1r2Bcdvz — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 24, 2017

Shaquille O'Neal is joined on stage by Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jeanie Buss and Lee Zeidman. pic.twitter.com/5FB12tQXSS — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 24, 2017

Also known as Shaq Diesel, Superman, The Big Aristotle and Shaq Daddy, O’Neal played with the Lakers for eight seasons, teaming up with Kobe Bryant to win back-to-back-to-back titles from 2000-2002. Shaq is the only player besides Michael Jordan to win three straight NBA Finals MVP awards.

O’Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in his 19 NBA seasons. He won four titles overall, made the All-NBA First Team eight times and was a 15-time All-Star. After starting his career in Orlando, he won his only MVP award with the Lakers in 2000, and also played for the Heat, Suns, Cavs and Celtics before retiring after the 2010-11 season.