LOOK: Lonzo Ball wears Big Baller Brand Bowtie to NBA Draft
For the Ball family, marketing isn't everything, it's the only thing
To be a Big Baller, you have to dress like a Big Baller. Lonzo Ball showed up to the NBA Draft wearing a bowtie emblazoned with the Big Baller Brand logo. Although Lonzo's father tends to grab most of the headlines, Lonzo clearly isn't afraid to market himself a little. The common belief remains that he'll go to the Lakers barring some draft day shenanigans, but no matter what happens, there's no question that Ball will bring his brand with his talent no matter where he ends up.
The family may be eccentric, but the polarity that their brand brings only seems to feed Lonzo's father, LaVar. He doesn't seem to be interested in being liked, as long as people know who he is. And after tonight, he will undoubtedly put the league on notice, no matter whose hat Lonzo wears.
