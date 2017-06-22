LOOK: Markelle Fultz wears shoes made out of basketballs to NBA Draft night

Apparently basketball is in Markelle Fultz's sole. Perhaps the most sought after player in this draft, the star point guard out of Washington showed up to tonight's NBA draft wearing shoes made out of basketballs. Between this look and Lonzo Ball's Big Baller Bowtie, apparently future NBA players are trying to do away with the eccentric suits of the '90s and the 2000s and instead bring in generally weird looks.

Although, in a league populated by players like Russell Westbrook, they'll do just fine. The question is, who will break the mold and show up wearing a photographer's vest?