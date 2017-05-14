LOOK: Nike releases first look at Kevin Durant's new 'KD10' sneakers

The shoes celebrate Durant's 10th anniversary with Nike

While Warriors forward Kevin Durant is likely concentrating on his conference finals matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, his fans will be happy to see that Nike has released a first look at Durant's new sneakers, the KD10s.

The KD10 celebrates the 10th anniversary of Nike signing Durant and releasing his first signature shoe.

In addition to the KD10 Anniversary, which drop on May 26, Nike will also release the KD10 Still KD on June 1.

"To go on this evolution with Nike, to be on my 10th shoe, is just something I dreamed about," Durant said. "You know, 10 years of anything is pretty huge. ... Each year has its own story."

Pretty much the only accolade that has eluded Durant in his 10-year NBA career is a championship, but that could very well change with this year's Warriors squad.

