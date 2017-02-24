LOOK: Paul Pierce responds to Draymond trash talk with '3-1 lead' joke on Twitter
The Warriors are never going to live this down
Draymond Green talked trash to Paul Pierce during the Golden State Warriors’ 10th straight victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday -- on TNT’s broadcast, you could clearly hear Green telling the future Hall of Famer that he can’t get a farewell tour because he’s not loved the same way Kobe Bryant is. Hours after the loss (at 2:04 a.m. PT, to be precise), Pierce fired back with a tweet.
Pierce’s resume should speak for itself, so he didn’t have to say anything here. He really didn’t need to say anything after the Clippers gave up 50 points in the third quarter and he received a DNP-CD. It’s hilarious that he decided to get in on the 3-1 lead meme now, though.
If anything, this strengthens his brand as the old guy who tweets out JPEGs in place of emojis.
