LOOK: Russell Westbrook, newborn baby look identical and Twitter can't get over it
Noah is just a month old but already has the Westbrook scowl down pat
On May 16, 2017, MVP candidate Russell Westbrook announced he and his wife had welcomed Noah Russell Westbrook into the world. Fast forward nearly a month later, and the resemblance between Russ and his newborn are so similar, it's scary.
He's already got the Westbrook scowl down pat!
Unsurprisingly, Twitter had quite a bit of fun at the striking resemblance.
Noah might be just a month old, but it's safe to say UCLA -- the alma mater of both Westbrook and his wife -- should already be preparing the paperwork for a scholarship offer to this future triple-double machine.
