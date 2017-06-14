LOOK: Russell Westbrook, newborn baby look identical and Twitter can't get over it

On May 16, 2017, MVP candidate Russell Westbrook announced he and his wife had welcomed Noah Russell Westbrook into the world. Fast forward nearly a month later, and the resemblance between Russ and his newborn are so similar, it's scary.

He's already got the Westbrook scowl down pat!

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had quite a bit of fun at the striking resemblance.

Not saying Russell Westbrook's son will turn out exactly like Russ, I'm just saying we should probably go ahead and get him under contract. pic.twitter.com/oma5h7mZ91 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) June 13, 2017

Lmao maaan Russell Westbrook's son look like he ready to give all the baby's in daycare a triple double — The Ugly Gawd (@Mikail_256) June 14, 2017

Westbrook son going be dunking at 11😭😭 — Strictly$tacking💰⚖️ (@TRU_ralph103) June 14, 2017

Noah might be just a month old, but it's safe to say UCLA -- the alma mater of both Westbrook and his wife -- should already be preparing the paperwork for a scholarship offer to this future triple-double machine.