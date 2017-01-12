LOOK: Sixers' Joel Embiid dances on the court after beating Knicks
Philadelphia beat New York at the buzzer, and The Process danced the night away
I wish all of the Philadelphia 76ers' victories came on walk-off shots, if only to see center Joel Embiid celebrate them. Last week, he fell to the floor as he was hyping up the hero of the night, Robert Covington. On Wednesday, when T.J. McConnell broke the New York Knicks' hearts, Embiid lost his mind and grabbed the guard around the neck.
And then he danced.
#NBAVote Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/bNzIpcAub7— Christian Crosby (@ChristianCrosby) January 12, 2017
Embiid missed the first two years of his professional career because of foot trouble, and now he appears to be making up for lost time by enjoying every moment as much as he can. How can you not love this guy?
Also: Embiid posted the best photo of him and McConnell to his Instagram account:
This is the most fun the Sixers have had in years.
