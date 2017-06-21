LOOK: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard apparently ditches the braids, and Twitter is not taking it well
One of the last bastions of the trend of the 2000s has fallen
Braids were a staple of the NBA in the 2000s, and watching them die out has been a long, slow exercise in remembering that legends never last. Now, Kawhi Leonard, one of the last players in the NBA to have them, has apparently abandoned his cornrows, and now their watch has ended. Jeremy Lin appears to now be one of the last hopes that maybe, just maybe, long hair will make a surging comeback. The odds don't look great. It is unknown if the photo below is photoshopped. If it's real, then Leonard is really going for a new look.
Predictably, a lot of people are wildly upset by this development. It (maybe) happened without a warning. They were just gone. Leonard might have heartlessly cut his hair before asking the fans. How could he? It's an inevitable step as someone gets more famous (or maybe mature). Ludacris did it, Allen Iverson did it, Justin Timberlake (tragically) did it. Kawhi was supposed to bring balance to NBA hairstyles, not destroy them. Now, in this analogy, apparently Lin is equivalent to GOOD Music's Pusha T as the last holdout, which sort of makes all of this worth it.
Twitter, of course, did not take the news of Leonard seemingly ditching his braids kindly. Check it out:
Please send your condolences (or likes, or retweets) to these accounts in this trying time.
-
Report: Butler wants Lowry in Chicago
Jimmy Butler has been talking to his Team USA teammate about coming to Chicago
-
Report: Butler told to stay away
Are Cleveland players really telling Butler to stay away?
-
Wade: '$24M reasons' to stay with Bulls
Wade cited '24 million reasons' to pick up his option with the Bulls, though he didn't seem...
-
Did Hawks, Hornets Twitter spark trade?
The Hawks and Hornets accidentally made a trade happen
-
Buy or Sell: Jackson can't-miss prospect
Matt Moore and James Herbert chime in on several hot topics leading up to Thursday's draft
-
Mock Draft: Celtics take Tatum at No. 3
The latest mock from Gary Parrish has some changes in the top 5
Add a Comment