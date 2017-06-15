LOOK: Steph Curry's tattoo party is a family affair in celebration of Warriors' NBA title

Stephen Curry and his family chose a unique way to celebrate the Warriors' most recent NBA title victory. Curry reportedly invited a tattoo artist into his home on Tuesday night to do artwork on himself, his father, his brother and his wife. Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala also reportedly got a tattoo.

Steph reportedly got Hebrew letters on his left wrist, the meaning of which is not known.

about last night, at the house of curry (sounds like and indian restaurant) 😜.... @zebratattoos #zapbyzip #zipsvideo thanks @siobhan925 for hanging out. #boyanek A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

His father, Dell, got the word "BoYaNek" on his right forearm.

I gave him his first tattoo... at the end of the night, i gave hime his second... #boyanek A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Steph's brother Seth, currently a guard for the Dallas Mavericks, got a tattoo on his right wrist.

Seth Curry @zebratattoos #zapbyzip A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

It's not the first tattoo for Steph Curry, who has a Bible verse written in Hebrew on his right wrist. But this new one will forever be associated with his second NBA title.