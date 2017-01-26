LOOK: The NBA released 40 unseen Vince Carter dunks in honor of his 40th birthday

Thursday is Vince Carter's 40th birthday, but we're the ones who received a gift.

To honor the 19-year veteran, the NBA did us all a favor by releasing 40 of Carter's previously unseen dunks. Now, most of the time when things are tabbed as "unseen" they're actually things real fans have seen a million times. While this footage isn't technically unseen (there are players with him and people in the stands), these are legit underground videos from practice, USA Basketball competition, charity events, etc.

It's time to turn back the clock with some vintage Vince.

If you watched the NBA in the late 90s and early 2000s, this has to make you nostalgic.

Carter is arguably the best dunker of all time, and his performance at the 2000 dunk contest is one of the signature moments in NBA history. Shaq pretty much summed up all of our feelings after watching Carter break out dunks we never thought were humanly possible.

Perhaps even more impressive than Carter's insane dunks was his ability to successfully transition into the second stage of his career. So many times we see players who rely on athleticism fall off the map once they get older, but Carter -- currently with the Grizzlies, his sixth NBA team -- improved his three-point shot, got better on the defensive end and figured out how to become a role player.

Thanks to his extended career, he now ranks 24th all-time in scoring, fifth all-time in three-pointers made, and is pretty much a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Not many people get to celebrate their 40th birthday as an NBA player, so Carter's clearly doing something right.