LOOK: The uniforms for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans look pretty bland

After pulling the All-Star weekend from Charlotte due to North Carolina's failure to make amends to the House Bill 2 law, which restricted the rights of the LGBT community in the state, the NBA moved the festivities to the festive city of New Orleans. And while New Orleans has the perfect culture and weather for All-Star weekend, the uniforms the players will be wearing in the actual game won't reflect that.

Just check out these rather plain All-Star uniforms that the NBA and Adidas unveiled on Thursday. To paraphrase the words of the great Larry David, the uniforms are "pretty, pretty, pretty bad."

Usually the All-Star uniforms have a bit more pizzazz to them and sometimes even highlight aspects of the city that is hosting the event. They usually have "East" or "West" across the chest. When the All-Star Game was last played in New Orleans in 2014, the jersey featured the iconic "fleur de lis."

This is what they wore back when the All-Star Game was in New Orleans in 2014.

This time around, the jerseys look rather generic and uninspired. What makes these uniforms so disappointing is the fact Adidas and the NBA did a phenomenal job with the Christmas jerseys for a second straight year and then they followed it up with these simple templates for the All-Star game, one of the league's most marquee events.

Another thing that will grind the gears of NBA fans is that this year's jersey features and advertisement patch near the shoulder. This is the second consecutive All-Star Game to feature a Kia Motors patch.

Perhaps the color scheme and the fact there are no white jerseys can be praised by the NBA community, yet overall, these jerseys are rather bland and are the least New Orleans thing that ever existed. At least the game should be highly entertaining.