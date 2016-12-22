LOOK: The usually volatile DeMarcus Cousins can also be a nice guy

Getting fined for confronting a local columnist and then nearly getting ejected while scoring 55 points vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, DeMarcus Cousins has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this week. But the Kings big man also has a compassionate side, which is rarely showcased.

A good example of the heartwarming side of Cousins took place before the Kings played the Jazz in Salt Lake City. A young fan came to the game to celebrate his birthday and maybe get noticed by Cousins:

The Kings noticed the young boy and brought him to the visitors' locker room where Cousins was happy to pose for a picture:

Boogie just made this guy's day 😀 pic.twitter.com/Nuyb77DbSs — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) December 22, 2016

Cousins deserves some criticism for his on-court antics, but he does a lot for the Sacramento community and his fans, which this young fan can attest to.