LOOK: Thunder draft Terrance Ferguson, who appears to be huge Warriors fan
This could get awkward for OKC fans, who lost their superstar to Golden State
If you ask Oklahoma City Thunder fans which NBA team they most hate, the answer, without even a second of hesitation, is the Golden State Warriors. Let's just say Kevin Durant leaving for Oakland wasn't a mutual split.
Adding insult to injury, the team's first-round NBA Draft selection on Thursday, Terrance Ferguson, is apparently a huge Warriors fan as Twitter astutely pointed out shortly after the selection was made.
Ironically, Ferguson, who played overseas for the Adelaide 36ers last season, is a Tulsa native. He seemed more than pleased about returning home on Twitter, but the damage was already done for some Thunder fans who let him hear about it in 140 characters or less.
The Thunder acquired Ferguson with the 21st overall pick. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 15 minutes a game last season, and his shooting ability -- particularly from beyond the arc -- makes him an ideal fit alongside Westbrook as a potential 3-and-D candidate as he develops as a professional.
If he can develop his game and earn quality minutes as a rookie next season, maybe the reality of the team drafting a Warriors fan won't have enough time to sink in for Thunder fans still reeling from Durant's decision last summer.
-
2017 NBA Draft: Live updating grades
See who nailed it and who whiffed with our grades for every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft
-
Lonzo Ball: 'My dad talks, I play'
On draft night, Lonzo Ball said dealing with his dad isn't a problem
-
Jayson Tatum gives Celtics something new
Boston used the No. 3 pick on the Duke forward, hoping he can develop into a dominant scor...
-
Warriors pay $3.5M for second-round pick
Golden State didn't have a pick in this year's draft, but they found a player they wanted
-
Butler found out about trade in Paris
Butler was overseas with other NBA players when he heard the Bulls had traded him
-
LaVar Ball tosses his hat to booing fans
The crowd at draft let themselves be heard, but nothing could get under Ball's skin Thursday...
Add a Comment