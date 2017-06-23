LOOK: Thunder draft Terrance Ferguson, who appears to be huge Warriors fan

If you ask Oklahoma City Thunder fans which NBA team they most hate, the answer, without even a second of hesitation, is the Golden State Warriors. Let's just say Kevin Durant leaving for Oakland wasn't a mutual split.

Adding insult to injury, the team's first-round NBA Draft selection on Thursday, Terrance Ferguson, is apparently a huge Warriors fan as Twitter astutely pointed out shortly after the selection was made.

OKC really drafted a Warriors fan 😭 pic.twitter.com/lO3gZZXPDU — Mayo Highlights (@MayoHighlights) June 23, 2017

Ironically, Ferguson, who played overseas for the Adelaide 36ers last season, is a Tulsa native. He seemed more than pleased about returning home on Twitter, but the damage was already done for some Thunder fans who let him hear about it in 140 characters or less.

Coming home!!!! — Terrance Ferguson (@the2kferguson) June 23, 2017

Go away warriors fan — Eddy (@EddyMcdaniels) June 23, 2017

better delete some tweets or thunder fans gon hate you🙄 — Ray (@raydiaz0) June 23, 2017

Love you bro but delete ya old tweets — TFERG SZN (@SlimWeeper) June 23, 2017

The Thunder acquired Ferguson with the 21st overall pick. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 15 minutes a game last season, and his shooting ability -- particularly from beyond the arc -- makes him an ideal fit alongside Westbrook as a potential 3-and-D candidate as he develops as a professional.

If he can develop his game and earn quality minutes as a rookie next season, maybe the reality of the team drafting a Warriors fan won't have enough time to sink in for Thunder fans still reeling from Durant's decision last summer.

