LOOK: Twitter blasts Kings for getting fleeced in DeMarcus Cousins trade

Well that came out of nowhere. What started out early Sunday as trade rumors spiraled into one of the most surprising trade deadline deals in NBA history.

The Kings reportedly traded DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and two future draft picks.

When a deal like this goes down, Twitter is bound to react with a plethora of emotions: shock, anger, frustration ... but mostly they made jokes.

Even Cousins’ manager posted a photo to Twitter from the runway of their private jet expressing his confusion.

We don't even know where to go... pic.twitter.com/NV1ySfJvun — Andrew Rogers (@Andrew_Rogers_) February 20, 2017

The rest of Twitter, however, wasn’t so diplomatic. They felt that the crop of players and picks that the Kings got for Cousins wasn’t exactly a smart deal. In short, they thought the Kings got fleeced.

New Orleans traded some Popeyes's Rip'n Chick'n and a cinnamon apple pie, for Demarcus Cousins. pic.twitter.com/luU0eLPg93 — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) February 20, 2017

When you realize that Sacramento just opened up a new stadium to bring back Tyreke Evans pic.twitter.com/eSgso4anAE — Duvalier Johnson (@DuvalierJohnson) February 20, 2017

Rudy and Matt's pictures seem to represent everyone's feelings about the Cousins' trade. pic.twitter.com/N2bE8fmMA2 — #StickToSprotz (@FlaccidStan) February 20, 2017

Kings players returning after All-Star Weekend like... pic.twitter.com/7kZUweL8BC — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 20, 2017

Sacramento Kings negotiating tactics pic.twitter.com/jqdTlKAyTM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

The Kings won't do this deal in NBA 2K17 pic.twitter.com/ERaK6TzVfq — Bryan Wiedey (@pastapadre) February 20, 2017

If your friend offers you what the Pelicans offered for Boogie Cousins you probably just kick him out of the fantasy league — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 20, 2017

Kings fans right now pic.twitter.com/np3MMU2EWt — Joel (@NobodyEpic) February 20, 2017

ESPN: Breaking News...DeMarcus Cousins is headed to the Pelicans



Whole city of Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/Dp9BFfXeQX — Kai® (@God_Son97) February 20, 2017

Multiple-time All Star traded for rookie (so far) bust, 1st round pick and, basically, lint from your pockets. Wow. https://t.co/FzIfVkoywv — Brad Schmidt (@_Brad_Schmidt) February 20, 2017

I, like most of you, am still scratching my head at this sac-Nola deal. Cousins comes w/ baggage it seems. But still, what a steal for Nola — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) February 20, 2017

Also, props to whoever edited the Kings Wikipedia page already: pic.twitter.com/ENnBjMPaWT — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) February 20, 2017

Kings go from "we're not trading Cousins" to trading him for ehhh — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 20, 2017

Sacramento gave Cousins up for a bag of balls — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 20, 2017

Current and former NBA players obviously weren’t about to jump all over the Kings, but most were in utter shock when the deal went down.

Wow! — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) February 20, 2017

😳 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 20, 2017

Word at #NBAAllStar Demarcus cousins traded to pelicans!!! Whoa — Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) February 20, 2017

Wow 😳 — Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) February 20, 2017

Wait they sending Big Cuz to the NO to play wit AD and the boy Jrue pic.twitter.com/zZ7gQAA7fh — Dorell Wright (@DWRIGHTWAY1) February 20, 2017

Hot Boys 2017 — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) February 20, 2017

Cousins and Anthony Davis will form one of the most imposing frontcourt duos in NBA history, and Twitter will surely be there whether they succeed or fail.