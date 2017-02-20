LOOK: Twitter blasts Kings for getting fleeced in DeMarcus Cousins trade
Nobody on the internet thought the Kings won this trade
Well that came out of nowhere. What started out early Sunday as trade rumors spiraled into one of the most surprising trade deadline deals in NBA history.
The Kings reportedly traded DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and two future draft picks.
When a deal like this goes down, Twitter is bound to react with a plethora of emotions: shock, anger, frustration ... but mostly they made jokes.
Even Cousins’ manager posted a photo to Twitter from the runway of their private jet expressing his confusion.
The rest of Twitter, however, wasn’t so diplomatic. They felt that the crop of players and picks that the Kings got for Cousins wasn’t exactly a smart deal. In short, they thought the Kings got fleeced.
Current and former NBA players obviously weren’t about to jump all over the Kings, but most were in utter shock when the deal went down.
Cousins and Anthony Davis will form one of the most imposing frontcourt duos in NBA history, and Twitter will surely be there whether they succeed or fail.
