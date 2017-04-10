LOOK: Twitter clowns Cavs after second straight horrific loss to Hawks

Social media loves to hate the Cavs

The Cavaliers clearly have a problem with the Atlanta Hawks.

Cleveland blew a 26-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday’s loss , and just two days earlier lost to a Hawks team that sat out four of its starters.

While the Cavs must be reeling, wondering how they can right the ship before the playoffs start next week, Twitter is reveling in the demise of LeBron and Co.

After the Cavs’ epic collapse, Twitter users sought out the best GIFs and memes they could find.

People love to hate the Cavs, and this was the perfect opportunity.

