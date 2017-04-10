LOOK: Twitter clowns Cavs after second straight horrific loss to Hawks
Social media loves to hate the Cavs
The Cavaliers clearly have a problem with the Atlanta Hawks.
Cleveland blew a 26-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday’s loss , and just two days earlier lost to a Hawks team that sat out four of its starters.
While the Cavs must be reeling, wondering how they can right the ship before the playoffs start next week, Twitter is reveling in the demise of LeBron and Co.
After the Cavs’ epic collapse, Twitter users sought out the best GIFs and memes they could find.
People love to hate the Cavs, and this was the perfect opportunity.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Russ hits winning 3 on historic night
Russell Westbrook put a huge exclamation point on his incredible season
-
Westbrook sets triple-double record
Westbrook records his 42nd triple-double of the season while scoring 50 points
-
Cavs blow 26-point lead, lose to Hawks
Atlanta pulls off a historic comeback and wins in OT to stun the defending champs again
-
Lillard gives 59-point game ball away
The Blazers point guard thought there was someone more deserving
-
Lakers fans angry team is winning
The Lakers lose their draft pick if it doesn't fall in the top three
-
Cavs waive Liggins, looking at Varejao
It would be the big man's second tour of duty with the Cavs
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre