LOOK: Twitter goes insane after Devin Booker drops 70 points on Celtics

The second-year Suns guard got a lot of love on social media

Devin Booker is going to have a lot of free drinks thrown his way on Friday night -- too bad he’s not old enough to drink them.

Booker set a Suns franchise record and became just the sixth NBA player in history to score 70 points in a game in Friday’s 130-120 loss to the Celtics.

The 20-year-old second-year player has been known to get hot, but I don’t think anyone saw 70 coming this soon in his career -- he scored 51 points in the second half alone.

The NBA universe, players included, took to Twitter and was predictably amazed at Booker’s feat.

The fact that these NBA veterans -- guys who played basketball pretty much every day of their lives -- were in such awe, really speaks to just how impressive Booker’s accomplishment actually is.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games