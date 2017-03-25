LOOK: Twitter goes insane after Devin Booker drops 70 points on Celtics

Devin Booker is going to have a lot of free drinks thrown his way on Friday night -- too bad he’s not old enough to drink them.

Booker set a Suns franchise record and became just the sixth NBA player in history to score 70 points in a game in Friday’s 130-120 loss to the Celtics.

The 20-year-old second-year player has been known to get hot, but I don’t think anyone saw 70 coming this soon in his career -- he scored 51 points in the second half alone.

The NBA universe, players included, took to Twitter and was predictably amazed at Booker’s feat.

That boy D Booker just got 70 😳... 👏🏽👏🏽 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 25, 2017

Someone dropped 70 and it's finally not against the knicks pic.twitter.com/ZezrnlaJGD — Romuèl (@_______Manny) March 25, 2017

Wait...70!!! 👀👀👀👀👀👀

SHEESH — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 25, 2017

More unbelievable...



--Booker goes for 50+ in one half

--Booker scores 70 but only made 4 3s



??? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 25, 2017

Devin Booker is 20 years old.

He just dropped SEVENTY in an NBA game.

Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/L7YZupmXoK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2017

Devin Booker post game pic.twitter.com/Mb5ubFLxtp — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) March 25, 2017

Kobe Bryant

obe Bryan

be Brya

e Bry

e Br

e B

De B

Dev Bo

Devi Boo

Devin Book

Devin Booker — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 25, 2017

Ok Dbook!🔥🔥 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 25, 2017

Yo @DevinBook what did you eat today? — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) March 25, 2017

Devin Booker's career high at Kentucky was 19 points — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) March 25, 2017

Devin Booker is the first NBA player ever to finish a game with at least 70 points before he finished a game with at least 40 points. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) March 25, 2017

Devin Booker dropped 70 on the dude who Danny Ainge refused to include in any major trades lmao — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) March 25, 2017

70. That's amazing. I'm officially a fan. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 25, 2017

70pts????? Wow — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) March 25, 2017

Devin booker just went HAM...and cheese — Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 25, 2017

What book just did was unreal man — Archie Goodwin (@A1Laflare10) March 25, 2017

The fact that these NBA veterans -- guys who played basketball pretty much every day of their lives -- were in such awe, really speaks to just how impressive Booker’s accomplishment actually is.