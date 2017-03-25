LOOK: Twitter goes insane after Devin Booker drops 70 points on Celtics
The second-year Suns guard got a lot of love on social media
Devin Booker is going to have a lot of free drinks thrown his way on Friday night -- too bad he’s not old enough to drink them.
Booker set a Suns franchise record and became just the sixth NBA player in history to score 70 points in a game in Friday’s 130-120 loss to the Celtics.
The 20-year-old second-year player has been known to get hot, but I don’t think anyone saw 70 coming this soon in his career -- he scored 51 points in the second half alone.
The NBA universe, players included, took to Twitter and was predictably amazed at Booker’s feat.
The fact that these NBA veterans -- guys who played basketball pretty much every day of their lives -- were in such awe, really speaks to just how impressive Booker’s accomplishment actually is.
