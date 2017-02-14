LOOK: Twitter made a lot of mean jokes about those 'hideous' Wizards uniforms

Some strong adjectives were thrown around on social media

The Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, so it's great that they were showcased on national television for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, it wasn't their play that had people talking. Instead, it was their choice of uniforms, which drew some ire from the Twitterverse.

This isn't the first time Washington has used the racing stripe unis, but the national television showcase exposed them -- for better or worse -- to a much larger audience.

Of course not EVERYBODY was a hater. Some people actually liked the unique design.

Just more proof that you can't please everyone (or anyone) when it comes to social media.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories