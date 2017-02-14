LOOK: Twitter made a lot of mean jokes about those 'hideous' Wizards uniforms

The Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, so it's great that they were showcased on national television for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, it wasn't their play that had people talking. Instead, it was their choice of uniforms, which drew some ire from the Twitterverse.

This isn't the first time Washington has used the racing stripe unis, but the national television showcase exposed them -- for better or worse -- to a much larger audience.

Wizards uniforms tonight are pathetic. — NBAMVP (@NBAMVP) February 14, 2017

Love my bullets\wizards but these knockoff uniforms I'm not feeling — RuckaRuck Entertain (@ruckaruckent) February 14, 2017

these wizards uniforms are so ugly — ry (@ryymitch) February 14, 2017

#Wizards uniforms look like space suits with an air hose dangling to the side. — Phil (@philsy23) February 14, 2017

Why do the Wizards look like they should be playing soccer? Those uniforms are horrible. — Wendy Peffercorn (@BoozeNSunshine) February 14, 2017

The Washington Wizards have the most hideous uniforms I've ever seen. 😷 — Lindsay Nowlin (@lowlin12) February 14, 2017

i'm sorry but these wizards uniforms are trash — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) February 14, 2017

I'm trying hard to find something good about these Wizards uniforms. And I'm not succeeding. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) February 14, 2017

I'm totally digging the Wizards these days but they've got to do something about those pajama uniforms. — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) February 14, 2017

The #Wizards uniforms look like onesies for babies, this is unarguable — Chris Ford (@DCSportsNexus) February 14, 2017

These Wizards uniforms are the worst. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 14, 2017

The Wizards' uniforms tonight look like they all got stuck in a hula hoop #DCFamily — Zach (@zach__cronin) February 14, 2017

Of course not EVERYBODY was a hater. Some people actually liked the unique design.

The Wizards' red alternate uniforms are 🔥 — Austin Behr (@AustinBehr33) February 14, 2017

I freakin ♥️ the Wizards uniforms!

By far the coolest shirt unis in the #NBA — Nick Gray 👊🏻💥 (@oklahomanick) February 14, 2017

Have to say those uniforms the Wizards have on tonight are pretty sweet!!! 👍👍👍 — Kevin McGuffey (@kevinmcguffey) February 11, 2017

Just more proof that you can't please everyone (or anyone) when it comes to social media.