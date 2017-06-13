LOOK: Warriors fan makes good on Finals bet, gets Richard Jefferson-styled tattoo

The Golden State Warriors clinched their second NBA championship in three seasons with their 129-120 victory in Game 5 on Monday night.

Though they weren't able to complete a historic undefeated run through the postseason, most Warriors fans will be too busy celebrating the championship to care. One Warriors fan, however, will never forget that the Cavs extended this series to five games with their Game 4 victory.

That is because he bet his friend that the Warriors would win in a sweep, and the price he had to pay for his incorrect prediction was a Richard Jefferson-styled tattoo on the outside of his arm.

ICYMI. Here is my Snapchat 👻KingToan👻story of last nights Richard Jefferson's tattoo blasted on @cement_brunette. Enjoy 😂😂😂 #nbaplayoffs #WhereAmazingHappens @worldstar @daquan A post shared by Toan Luu (@kingtoan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Jefferson's tattoo features his initials -- "RJ" -- with a basketball inside the "R", and names circling the two letters. This unfortunate Warriors fan recreated the tattoo with his own initials, "RH."

He got creative with the names on the outside of his initials, inking the names of WWE legends, such as "Hunter" for Triple H (who made a custom WWE belt for the Warriors), "Razor" for Razor Ramon, and others.

Salute to this guy for paying off his bet and honoring some wrestling legends. He may have a strange tattoo on his arm for the rest of his life, but at least he'll always have a great story to tell.

(h/t SB Nation)