LOOK: Warriors take party to Las Vegas, will reportedly attend Ward-Kovalev fight
Private jets, night clubs and personalized vodka bottles -- The celebration hasn't stopped for GSW
The Warriors' NBA championship parade may have ended on Thursday, but that doesn't mean the party has stopped. Members of the team flew from Oakland to Las Vegas on Thursday night and the celebration will continue into the weekend, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi.
After the Warriors celebrated their second NBA championship in three years in Oakland, team owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber boarded one of MGM Resorts' private jets along with Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and other players and flew to Las Vegas.
The Warriors were greeted by MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren as they got off the plane, and the group conducted a champagne toast before boarding buses for the ARIA Resort & Casino. When the Warriors arrived at the ARIA, they were greeted by the UNLV men's basketball team, cheerleaders and school president Len Jessup.
The Warriors will be in Las Vegas through the weekend, as they will also attend Andre Ward's light heavyweight championship fight against Sergey Kovalev on Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Ward, an Oakland native, recorded hype videos for the Warriors that were played at Oracle Arena during the playoffs. Ward and Durant are both represented by Roc Nation, and Durant has visited Ward's training camp in Oakland.
Markazi notes that Stephen Curry was noticeably absent from the flight, but could meet up with his teammates for the fight on Saturday.
Markazi also posted some photos of the team arriving and later partying in Vegas.
That JaVale McGee personalized magnum of vodka is going to be worth a pretty penny on eBay some day.
The Warriors are clearly enjoying their championship offseason so far, as they should. But it's only a matter of time before they'll be back in the gym working towards their third NBA title in four years.
