Losing 3-1 lead in NBA Finals to the Cavs 'still sucks' for Warriors' Draymond Green
That blown lead will likely forever haunt Green and his teammates
With the best record in the West, the Golden State Warriors have looked especially dominant as the addition of Kevin Durant has perhaps made them an even better team than before. Yet, despite Golden State's success, Draymond Green can't shake the memory of losing a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals last season to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Speaking at a a Sports Business Innovation panel during CES (a technology tradeshow) on Thursday, Green reiterated that, "3-1 still sucks."
"3-1 still sucks." -Draymond Green #SBIatCESpic.twitter.com/cHbPltErvl— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2017
No matter what the Warriors accomplish this season, the memory of losing a 3-1 series lead after setting the record for most wins in the regular season, will likely forever haunt Green and his teammates. But on the positive side, the Warriors are using that memory to fuel their play this season and losing that lead is a big reason why Green hopes a rematch with the Cavs happens in the NBA Finals this year.
