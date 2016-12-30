Loss to Thibodeau's Wolves reportedly has put Bulls' Hoiberg on hot seat

With Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, the Bulls have two big stars, yet Chicago is not one of the top teams in the East. Instead, the Bulls (16-16) are at .500 and barely holding on to the conference's eighth seed.

Not surprisngly, perhaps, ESPN's Marc Stein reports Chicago may be looking to fire coach Fred Hoiberg. Stein also reports the Bulls may also be looking to make changes in the front office. But Hoiberg could go first, and according to Stein, his fit with the Bulls began to be questioned after Chicago lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 13, who are coached by ex-Bulls coach Tom Thiobdeau.

From Stein:

The Bulls' largely disappointing play in December, on the heels of a non-playoff season, has put Hoiberg under earlier-than-expected pressure, according to league sources. ... Hoiberg isn't exactly alone in the crosshairs in Chicago. Thanks to a succession of underwhelming first-round draft picks and a roster construction that has been questioned from the moment it materialized over the summer, fan frustration with the front-office tag team of John Paxson and Gar Forman has never been more tangible... Yet sources told ESPN.com this week that the Bulls have been increasingly assessing the coaching fit as well, sparked by an ongoing dip in the team's level of play and consistency that began with an unraveling at home on Dec. 13 from 21 points up against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a certain Tom Thibodeau.



Thibodeau forcing the Bulls to examine Hoiberg's fit is ironic because the relationship between Thibs and Chicago GM Gar Forman was not cordial, to say the least. That is one of the main reasons Thibodeau was fired. Things got so bad that the Bulls reportedly had security escort Thibodeau out of their practice facility after he packed up his office.

It appeared Forman had Hoiberg pegged early to take over for Thibodeau, as Hoiberg was hired only three days after the job opened. But now, after Hoiberg lost to Thibodeau and with the Bulls languishing, Forman and Hoiberg could be out.

Pretty rich.

Stein notes it would be wrong to solely blame Hoiberg. He was hired because of his offensive success at Iowa State, yet Chicago's front office hasn't given him a roster to fit his style. There is virtually no spacing and little chemistry. That's on Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson.

However since he is the coach, Hoiberg is the easiest person to fire during the season. Stein reports may be in no rush to fire Hoiberg because of his guaranteed five-year, $25 million contract. -- though his seat figures to get warmer should the Bulls continue to struggle.