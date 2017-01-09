Lowly Nets become the latest team to give up on former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett

Anthony Bennett is just 23 years old, but his NBA future is up in the air. The No. 1 pick of the 2013 draft was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the team announced, and that makes him the fourth team in four years to essentially give up on him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent Bennett to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Kevin Love-Andrew Wiggins trade after a disappointing, injury-ravaged rookie season. The Timberwolves waived him before the start of his third year, and he signed with his hometown Toronto Raptors. Toronto released him midway through 2015-16 in order to sign Jason Thompson, and Bennett was a free agent until signing with the Nets in July. In 23 games this season, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent.

Anthony Bennett finds himself on waivers again. USATSI

An explosive athlete, Bennett's potential has always vastly outweighed his production, which is why this opportunity with Brooklyn was seen as perhaps his last chance. Regardless of whether another NBA team signs him or he goes to the D-League, Bennett needs to prove that he can play with the effort required from modern-day big men at both ends of the court. It would also help if he proved he could consistently make 3-pointers -- he took 2.1 3s per game with the Nets, but only converted 27.1 percent of them.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, Bennett's replacement is Quincy Acy, who will sign a 10-day contract with the team. Acy was waived by the Dallas Mavericks in November because they needed to sign a point guard, and he has averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 50 percent and 39 percent from 3-point range with the Texas Legends since then. While Acy and Bennett are both undersized 4s who have bounced around the league, their stories and reputations could hardly be more different. Acy was drafted No. 37 by the Raptors in 2012, and has made his name as an energy guy who can guard multiple positions. He has also improved his jumper significantly since coming into the league.