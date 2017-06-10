Magic hire Nuggets exec Pete D'Alessandro as new assistant general manager

The Orlando Magic have hired current Denver Nuggets executive, and former Sacramento Kings general manager, Pete D'Alessandro as their assistant general manager. Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news and it was confirmed by CBS Sports' Matt Moore.

D'Alessandro comes to Orlando after spending the last two seasons in the Denver front office. Before that he was GM in Sacramento where he was behind some truly awful Kings teams. Dysfunction and bad decisions followed him at every turn in Sacramento where he was eventually removed from his position. Before that he spent time in the Warriors and Nuggets organizations in multiple front office roles.

Sources: Orlando's hiring Denver executive Pete D'Alessandro as an assistant GM. Moves D'Alessandro back to basketball side from business. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 10, 2017

This is an interesting hire by the Magic. It hasn't been that long since D'Alessandro held a GM role and his time in that role didn't go particularly well. However, his time with the Kings was plagued by roster and ownership dysfunction making it difficult to gain a proper read on how much of the chaos was his fault.

This is only an assistant GM hire giving D'Alessandro a voice in the front office but not too much decision power. He deserves a chance to have a bigger role in a front office some day, but for now this is a good fit for him in the short term. It also adds up with the Magic's decisions so far to add experience to their front office.