Magic Johnson: Dr. Jerry Buss wanted Jeanie Buss and I to run Lakers

Drama and the Los Angeles Lakers have always gone hand in hand, and judging by the latest report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, that won’t be changing any time soon. Tuesday morning, Shelbourne published an excellent in-depth report detailing Jeanie Buss’ decision to clean house in the Lakers front office and bring Magic Johnson into the fold as the president of basketball operations.

The whole thing is very much worth reading, but one section in particular stands out from the piece. According to Magic Johnson, having himself and Jeanie leading the Lakers is what the late Dr. Jerry Buss had wanted all along.

Via Shelbourne’s report:

“He’d tell me his vision was for Jeanie and I to run it. She knew that too,” says Magic Johnson. “[But] He couldn’t put me in that position. I told him that. I was upfront with him. I’d say, ‘You have four boys -- there’s no way that’s going to go over well.’” A few days before his death in February 2013, Dr. Buss summoned Johnson to visit him in the hospital. Johnson had sold his Lakers shares and become part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, seemingly moving on from the dream of a role with the Lakers. “Jeanie had called and told me to come up, that he wanted to see me,” Johnson says. “And he said it again. He said, ‘I always thought you guys would run it.’ We were both sitting there crying about it because he knew I was right. ... Back then, it would have been a lot of resentment. It would have been difficult.”

Wow.

While there’s no reason to doubt Magic’s claim, it seems a bit unnecessary to make this public. Even if this wasn’t his intent, it comes across as Magic rubbing salt in the wounds of the Buss sons.

It should also be noted that two of the Buss sons, Jim and Johnny, recently tried to use a loophole to seize control of the Lakers out from under Jeanie in a move that would have allowed them to also cash out some of their ownership stakes. While it appears their initial attempt has failed, the matter is far from being settled, and a court date is set for May 15. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jeanie appears to be well positioned to retain control of the franchise.

Comments like the one above from Magic do nothing but add fire to the flame in Laker Land. Until everything has been worked out in court regarding the control of the Lakers, it would probably be best if everyone involved kept their comments public. But of course, this is the Lakers we’re talking about, so you know that’s unlikely to happen.