Magic Johnson has found his perfect right-hand man in new Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

When Magic Johnson was hired by the Lakers a few weeks ago as their new president of basketball operations, the general cause for concern was regarding Magic’s lack of front office experience. There’s no doubting his basketball mind, but simply being a great player doesn’t automatically translate to success in the front office, as we’ve seen recently with the Sacramento Kings and Vlade Divac.

The collective bargaining agreement is dense and there are plenty of rules to learn regarding the salary cap and other inner workings of a basketball franchise. It’s hard work to master that side of things, and while Magic is certainly capable, it won’t happen overnight. To handle that aspect of the job, the Lakers have brought former agent Rob Pelinka on board as their new general manager, a move the team announced Tuesday evening.

Pelinka, who himself was a great college player at the University of Michigan, has served as a top agent for many years, and thus, as Magic noted, has a firm grasp on the business side of the NBA.

Via the Lakers’ press release:

“Rob’s knowledge of the NBA landscape and the CBA, as well as his relationships with GMs around the league, are invaluable,” said Johnson. “After running a successful sports agency and as someone who truly understands the inner workings of salary caps and player negotiations, he will bring the additional skills and experience needed in the Lakers executive office. Rob is a winner and the Lakers are fortunate to have him.”

As Magic’s quotes seem to indicate, he realizes he doesn’t yet have enough knowledge of things like the CBA and salary cap, so he went out and hired someone who does know them inside and out. It’s a perfect hire. The addition of Pelinka will let Magic be great. Pelinka’s former client, Kobe Bryant, seems to be excited by the move:

No one knows the business of basketball more than @robpelinka. I wish him & the Lakers much success as they bring winning bball back to LA. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 7, 2017

Magic’s best asset is his persona. People love the guy, and that includes NBA players. With Pelinka handling the business side of things, Magic will be free to use his people skills to change the culture in Los Angeles and shape the Lakers’ future. Whether he’s doing media work or just cheering in the crowd at a Michigan State game, Magic’s charisma is undeniable, and he’ll be able to put that to full use as the public face of the Lakers. When free agents meet with the Lakers, they’ll be meeting with Magic, and that means something.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, of course, and there’s still a long road to success for the Lakers, but Magic and Pelinka are a great combination that should set them off on the right path.