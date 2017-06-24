Magic Johnson says No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is the 'new face of the Lakers'
The Lakers introduced their latest high draft pick Friday afternoon
LaVar Ball said he would speak his son Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers into existence. Say what you want about him, that prediction came true, as the Lakers took the oldest Ball son with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
With LaVar in attendance, Lonzo was formally introduced to Lakers Nation on Friday during a press conference with president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka.
Perhaps some of LaVar's style has rubbed off on Magic, as the Lakers legend made some bold claims. First, Johnson declared that Lonzo Ball is the "new face of the Lakers."
Then, as if trying to speak it into existence, Magic told his new point guard prodigy that he expects the Lakers to retire Ball's jersey one day.
Hey, no pressure Lonzo!
With D'Angelo Russell traded to the Nets, it seems the Lakers are ready to turn the keys over to Ball right from the get go. He'll have every chance to start fulfilling Magic's proclamations and, as his dad predicted during the draft, lead the Lakers to the playoffs in Year 1. Even if second-year head coach Luke Walton isn't quite as bold.
