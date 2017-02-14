Magic Johnson would give Kobe Bryant any role he wants with the Lakers

Magic Johnson, recently hired as a "basketball and business adviser" to co-owner and president Jeanie Buss, wants to work with Kobe Bryant. Johnson said on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday that, if he gets to call the shots like he desires, he would immediately call Bryant to ask for help.

"First call I make if I'm in charge? Kobe Bryant," Johnson said. "Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. I would call: 'What role you want? ... If you've got a day, just give me that day.'

"I'll take that. Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it."

There are two things to note here: