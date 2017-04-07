Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father seeking new trial
Daniel Andre Green is serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan
Daniel Andre Green, the man convicted for the 1993 killing of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, is seeking a new trial in Lumberton, North Carolina. Green is claiming there was misconduct by the jury and law enforcement. From the Associated Press:
Media outlets report a judge heard arguments in the case of 42-year-old Daniel Andre Green, who’s serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan in Lumberton in 1993.
A Superior Court judge agreed Wednesday to accept some witness statements as potential evidence that Green should get a hearing on his request for a new trial. These include an affidavit from the jury foreman, who said she violated the trial judge’s orders by visiting the South Carolina site where Jordan’s body was discovered.
Green has denied killing the 57-year-old Jordan, saying he helped co-defendant Larry Demery dispose of the body.
Green’s defense team also sought a new trial in April 2015. Last December, Green’s defense team submitted documents from a drug and corrutpion investigation and argued that the Robeson county sheriff’s department, in an effort to protect the son of the sheriff, failed to investigate a potential drug deal that could have led to James Jordan’s death.
