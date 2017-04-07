Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father seeking new trial

Michael Jordan stands with his late father, James Jordan, after winning the MVP in the 1988 All-Star Game.

Daniel Andre Green, the man convicted for the 1993 killing of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, is seeking a new trial in Lumberton, North Carolina. Green is claiming there was misconduct by the jury and law enforcement. From the Associated Press:

Media outlets report a judge heard arguments in the case of 42-year-old Daniel Andre Green, who’s serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan in Lumberton in 1993.

A Superior Court judge agreed Wednesday to accept some witness statements as potential evidence that Green should get a hearing on his request for a new trial. These include an affidavit from the jury foreman, who said she violated the trial judge’s orders by visiting the South Carolina site where Jordan’s body was discovered.

Green has denied killing the 57-year-old Jordan, saying he helped co-defendant Larry Demery dispose of the body.