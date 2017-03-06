Mark Cuban doesn't think Russell Westbook is in the MVP conversation

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has a long-standing history of basically dismissing OKC’s Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is firmly in the MVP conversation this year; many would consider him the clubhouse leader for the award. But not Mark Cuban, who says Westbrook’s not even in the conversation.

Mark Cuban says MVP is a toss-up between James Harden and LeBron James. Where is Russell Westbrook in that mix? "He's not." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 6, 2017

Now, Cuban openly admitted to trolling sports media with this take. So it’s possible he’s really just poking bears with spoons. But this is a long-standing thing, going back to Cuban saying Westbrook is not a superstar, which he maintains. The two started feuding after a tense first-round series and that tension hasn’t eased at all in the year since; Westbrook was assessed a flagrant-1 for a blatant shove on Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes on Sunday. There’s genuine dislike between the Mavericks and Thunder, and Westbrook easily fits into that.

However, it doesn’t really matter what Cuban says. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, while leading the league in scoring. He is plastered on TV promos for games and in commercials. He is one of the league’s most recognizable stars and doing unheard of things this season.

He is without question a superstar and an MVP candidate, regardless of what anyone might say. Props to Cuban, though. He has a key that he just turns and watches the NBA internet freak out.