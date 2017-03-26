Mark Cuban needles Blake Griffin over getting shoved down by J.J. Barea

Back on Thursday night , when the Los Angeles Clippers were in Dallas to take on the Mavericks, Blake Griffin got tossed to the ground by the much smaller J.J. Barea, who was hit with a flagrant-2 foul, and ejected.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #LACatDAL. Ruling: Flagrant 2 on Barea. RULE: https://t.co/qCNcTsBsqq pic.twitter.com/SY1DdKCneO — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 24, 2017

It was pretty unnecessary from Barea, but it was a bit humorous to see a player of Barea’s stature go at such a larger player, and even his Mavericks teammates got in on the jokes after the game, with Wes Matthews calling Barea “4-foot-9.”

Wesley Matthews: "I've seen a lot of crazy stuff, but a 4-9 guy getting a flagrant 2? That's pretty ridiculous." #DALvsLAC — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) March 24, 2017

It was a pretty minor altercation, however, and should have been over and done with come Friday morning. But on Saturday, Mark Cuban got in on the action, sarcastically needling Griffin over the incident, saying “It’s hard to come back from a knockout like that.”

I asked Mark Cuban about J.J. Barea's ejection on play with Blake Griffin. His response while laughing pic.twitter.com/dEk1LK9SPv — Isaac Harris (@IsaacHarrisNBA) March 25, 2017

Of course Cuban is always going to stand up for his guys, as we’ve seen time and again over the years, but this just seems unnecessary. Sure, he was asked about it, and didn’t come out with a statement out of nowhere, but he didn’t have to go this route with his comment.

Is it the end of the world? Nah, he’s joking around. But when you’re the owner of a team that has historically had trouble getting big-name free agents to come to town, why make a comment like this about another team’s player, especially when he may be one of this summer’s biggest free agents?