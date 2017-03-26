Mark Cuban needles Blake Griffin over getting shoved down by J.J. Barea

This is classic Cuban

Back on Thursday night , when the Los Angeles Clippers were in Dallas to take on the Mavericks, Blake Griffin got tossed to the ground by the much smaller J.J. Barea, who was hit with a flagrant-2 foul, and ejected. 

It was pretty unnecessary from Barea, but it was a bit humorous to see a player of Barea’s stature go at such a larger player, and even his Mavericks teammates got in on the jokes after the game, with Wes Matthews calling Barea “4-foot-9.”

It was a pretty minor altercation, however, and should have been over and done with come Friday morning. But on Saturday, Mark Cuban got in on the action, sarcastically needling Griffin over the incident, saying “It’s hard to come back from a knockout like that.”

Of course Cuban is always going to stand up for his guys, as we’ve seen time and again over the years, but this just seems unnecessary. Sure, he was asked about it, and didn’t come out with a statement out of nowhere, but he didn’t have to go this route with his comment. 

Is it the end of the world? Nah, he’s joking around. But when you’re the owner of a team that has historically had trouble getting big-name free agents to come to town, why make a comment like this about another team’s player, especially when he may be one of this summer’s biggest free agents?

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games