Mark Cuban says he hates Rockets, but James Harden is MVP
Mavericks owner presumably didn't take much joy in saying this
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't hide his disdain for the Houston Rockets on Friday, but he admitted that James Harden is having an unbelievable decision. In fact, Cuban said, if he had a vote for Most Valuable Player, he'd award it to the bearded guard who plays elsewhere in Texas.
"If it would end today, as much as I hate the Rockets, I would vote for [James] Harden," Cuban said, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Harden is second in the league in scoring and first in assists, leading a team on a 60-win pace while playing a new position. His offensive load has increased, as has his defensive effort, and he appears to have taken on a leadership role. Reasonable people can disagree on who should win MVP -- Harden's former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook is his main competition -- but it's impossible to ignore how effective and efficient he has been. Even if you hate Houston with every fiber of your being.
Of course, Thunder fans might take this as a slight after Cuban refused to call Westbrook a superstar last season. Good news, though: Cuban has finally softened his stance on that.
