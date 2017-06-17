Markelle Fultz on rivalry with Lonzo Ball: 'I'm going to try to beat him in everything'

There's been a lot of trade talk surrounding Markelle Fultz recently, but it appears that no matter what happens the Washington guard will, in fact, be taken with the No. 1 pick in next week's NBA Draft.

Whether it's the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers -- or someone else -- Fultz will likely be the first named called by commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday. On Friday Fultz worked out with the L.A. Lakers, who many assume will take UCLA guard Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick if Fultz is off the board.

After the workout, Fultz discussed his budding rivalry with Ball. Via Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times:

"I'm a competitor," Fultz said. "Anybody that's in front of me I'm going to try to take them out. Lonzo's a great guard so we'll compete for the same position. Just stepping on the court, I'm going to try to beat him in everything I do. Just tie my shoes faster and everything."

You could say the rivalry started in college -- both played at Pac-12 schools -- but UCLA blew out Washington in both games so there were never really any heated moments.

In their two meetings, Ball averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds. Fultz only played in one of the games, and had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Fultz and Ball have long been considered the two best point guard prospects in the draft, so they'll almost certainly continue to be grouped together as we watch their NBA careers progress.