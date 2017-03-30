Master P says he wants to join the New Orleans Pelicans coaching staff
The rapper and businessman had contracts with the Hornets and Raptors in the late 1990s
Master P is best known for his abilities as a rapper, record producer, and businessman, but once upon a time he was a professional basketball player.
In 1998 and 1999, Master P had contracts during the preseason with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, respectively. He also briefly played in the Continental Basketball Association and the new ABA. Now, Master P wants to get back into the game of basketball.
During an interview with TMZ Sports, the No Limit founder said he would like to join the coaching staff of the New Orleans Pelicans.
When asked what the Pelicans need to do in order to improve, Master P, who is from New Orleans, said “I think they need me to be an assistant coach. Yeah, I’m serious about coaching.”
His pitch to the front office? Well, it’s pretty simple:
“Bring me in.”
Is it likely? Well, no, probably not. But maybe this is exactly what the Pelicans need.
Imagine this future: Master P is the one who unlocks the complexities of playing Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins together; Master P becomes the first assistant coach to win the Coach of the Year Award; Master P leads the New Orleans Pelicans to their first ever NBA Championship.
Now that would truly Make ‘Em Say Uhh!
