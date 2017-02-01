Matt Barnes reportedly turns himself in to NYPD for nightclub altercation

The Kings veteran surrendered to the NYPD on Wednesday

Matt Barnes, a King
Matt Barnes reportedly turned himself in USATSi

Well over a month after allegedly assaulting a "possible girlfriend" at a nightclub in New York City, Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes has reportedly turned himself in. Barnes was expected to surrender to the New York City Police Department on Friday and did so on Wednesday morning according to the New York Post.

According to the Post, Barnes was "issued a desk appearance ticket for misdemeanor assault," which means he wasn't arrested. The desk appearance ticket serves as an order for Barnes to appear in a New York City Criminal Court for arraignment. When Barnes' arraignment will take place has not been reported as of yet.

Barnes is also being sued by a couple that was at the nightclub on the night of the alleged assault. According to the couple, Barnes punched them while they were trying to break up the altercation. Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was at the club with Barnes and is also being sued by the couple.

The Kings have not yet released a statement on Barnes' surrender and as of now, he is expected to play in Sacramento's next game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

