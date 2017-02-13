Michael Jordan, Adam Silver step in to help Knicks with Charles Oakley dispute

UPDATE: A conference call between Michael Jordan, Adam Silver, Charles Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan took place on Monday.

The commissioner released the following statement:

"It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week. In an effort to find a path forward, New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan, Charles Oakley, and I met today at the league office, along with Michael Jordan, who participated by phone. "Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA. Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future. "I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Dolan, Mr. Oakley and Mr. Jordan to work towards a resolution of this matter."

The drama between Knicks owner James Dolan and Knicks legend Charles Oakley isn't going away any time soon, so why not bring in some help?

And if you're going to get some help, how about the most powerful man in the NBA along with the greatest NBA player of all time?

That's right, according to a report by Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the NBA is considering enlisting commissioner Adam Silver and his airness Michael Jordan to attempt to resolve the conflict between Dolan and Oakley. You can't make this stuff up.

Isola says that he learned via source that a conference call could take place between the four principal characters (and probably their attorneys) on either Monday or Tuesday.

Dolan and Oakley have a longstanding tension which boiled over last week when Oakley was forcibly removed from a Knicks game and later arrested. Following the incident, Oakley denied any wrongdoing while Dolan banned him indefinitely from Madison Square Garden while insinuating that Oakley may be struggling with alcoholism.

Jordan was a teammate of Oakley's in Chicago and Washington and the two are reportedly close friends. Whether or not Jordan and Silver get involved, it's safe to say that everyone in New York is ready to put this mess behind them and concentrate on basketball -- especially since the Knicks just snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Spurs on national television on Sunday.